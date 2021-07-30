NOLA Music Venues: Get Vaccinated to Get In

As Louisiana is seeing the worst uptick in coronavirus cases in several months, citizens and business owners are re-thinking ways to keep their staff and customers safe. And of course, nobody wants to go back to the shutdowns and quarantines of last year. We thought we were moving forward, but as it turns out in Louisiana, we are actually moving backward in the fight against coronavirus.

Earlier this week several of the most famous performance establishments and music clubs in the Crescent City announced that from now on, in order to get in you must be vaccinated or show proof of a negative coronavirus test. Tipitina’s, the Maple Leaf Bar and d.b.a are all just now recovering from a hellacious year for the entertainment industry, and they want to move forward so that we can all enjoy live music once again. Especially in a city that is famous for it. The three well known music clubs are providing another incentive for Louisiana music lovers to get vaccinated.

They released a joint statement that said, via KLFY “The music industry in New Orleans is uniting once again in an effort to curb the rise in Covid-19 cases seen throughout the city. We remain committed to providing a safe and enjoyable atmosphere and livelihood for all performers, employees, and supporters of live entertainment.” Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test that has been taken within 72 hours before the performance begins in order to gain entrance to the venue.