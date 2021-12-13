One thing is for sure, Acadiana will party at the drop of a hat...and somebody's always got a hat. Some of the best places to have a good time in and around Lafayette are small neighborhood dive bars.

The locals will be the first to tell you, some of the best places to hang out for a drink and great conversation with friends is at Acadiana's most popular dive bars.

Before we get to the list, let's define "dive bar".

A dive bar is typically a small, unglamorous, eclectic, old-style bar with inexpensive drinks and may feature dim lighting, shabby or dated decor, neon beer signs, packaged beer sales, cash-only service and a local clientele. -Wikipedia

That pretty much sums it up, So let's get to the list, "Best Lil Dive Bars in Lafayette (Acadiana)!

Fred's

Facebook, Fred's

Fred's in Mamou is open only on Saturday mornings (except during Mardi Gras). This world-famous dive bar hosts live Cajun music and dancing starting at about 8 am every Saturday morning. There are only two rules, "No kissing, No four-letter words except Love and Beer" at Fred's.

Fred's

420 Sixth St.

Mamou, LA 70554

(337) 468-5411

Red's Levee Bar

Facebook, Red's Levee Bar

Red's Levee Bar is known for a friendly crowd, great service and good music. The beer is always cold and the company good. For almost 70 years, Open 7 days a week. A favorite place for the folks of Catahoula to hang out.

Red's Levee Bar

4695 Catahoula Hwy

Catahoula, LA 70582

(337)394-4391

Legend's

Facebook, Legends

Legend's Bertrand, the original Legend's, is where it all got started. The best UL pregame, post-game and away game parties. There are now eight Legend's locations, Jefferson St., two on Johnston St., Republic Ave., Polk St., Pinhook Rd., Verot School Rd. and the original on Bertrand Dr. Each have different operating hours.

Legend's (Original Location)

215 Bertrand Dr.

Lafayette, LA 70503

(337) 237-8765

Cajun Country Lounge and Dancehall

Cajun Country Lounge and Dancehall is one of the few dive bars that promise a smoke-free environment for its patrons. You can always catch performances from up-and-coming artists, on Thursday nights a true Cajun jam session and every Sunday live Cajun music starting at 4 pm.

Cajun Country Lounge and Dancehall

9708 Churchpoint Hwy

Church Point LA 70525

(337) 684-9101

Big Al's Hideaway

Facebook, Big Al's Hideaway

Big Al's Hideaway will make you feel like family. Great service, great atmosphere and a very relaxing environment. The drinks have a kick and the restrooms are clean. Open 7 days a week at 3 pm.

Big Al's Hideaway

340 Sonnier Rd.

Carencro, LA 70520

(337)896-6282

Old Coulee Lounge

Facebook, Old Coulee Lounge

Old Coulee Lounge has the friendliest bartenders around, cheap drinks, a fun atmosphere and locals call it the "perfect hangout". Unpretentious and funky fun! Open 7 days a week at 10 am (noon on Sundays).

Old Coulee Lounge

223 Vincent Rd.

Lafayette, LA 70508

(337) 856-9755

Tipsy Cajun Sports Bar

Facebook, Tipsy Cajun

Tipsy Cajun Sports Bar is fun, friendly and a great place to spend time with your friends and enjoy an adult beverage (or two). And if you're looking for a great plate lunch, Tipsy Cajun is the place. The kitchen is open Monday-Saturday.

Tipsy Cajun

1600 Ridge Rd.

Duson, LA 70529

(337) 345-8637

Somewheres Else Bar

Facebook, Somewheres Else Bar

Somewheres Else Bar has been an Acadiana favorite for over 40 years. Locally owned and operated, you'll find fantastic bartenders and patrons. Everyone is friendly and no one is a stranger. Near Lafayette Regional Airport, stop by before you take to the air. Open 7 days a week at 10 am.

Somewheres Else Bar

1506 Surry St.

Lafayette, LA 70501

(337) 534-8357

Rhonda's Hangout

Facebook, Rhonda's Hangout

Rhonda's Hangout is a great place to check out your favorite DJs and throw back a few cold ones. From cookoffs to your favorite music, there's always something going on at the Hangout. Grab a shirt while you're there!

Rhonda's Hangout

1296 E Texas Ave.

Rayne, LA 70578

(337) 393-2880

Staff Photo

Green Oaks Lounge, as the sign says, is "A Great Place To Pass A Good Time". A friendly neighborhood bar with the best homemade, perfectly seasoned burger in town. You'll like the drinks and drink prices. Free wi-fi and the best jukebox selection in Louisiana. Open every day except Mondays.

Green Oaks Lounge

400 Guilbeau Rd.

Lafayette, LA 70506

(337) 984-9071