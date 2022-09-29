North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested

North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested

North Vermilion High School, Facebook

If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person.

Especially in today's climate as we deal with school shootings on a much-too-often basis.

Thursday morning, 37-year-old Colby Clayous Mitchell of Duson learned that lesson the hard way after he jumped a fence at the North Vermilion High School near the gym, which caused the school to go into an immediate lockdown once Mitchell was noticed. Former Louisiana State Trooper and current Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer Deputy Brooks David, several units with the VPSO, and the Maurice Police Department responded to the scene and set up a perimeter, finding Mitchell on the school campus parking lot.

North Vermilion High School Parking Lot, google street view
loading...

Deputies say Mitchell went to NVHS to bring his wife some personal items. His wife is a contract worker - not an employee of the School Board - doing cement work at the school for a private contractor.

Once Mitchell was arrested, the lockdown was lifted as authorities deemed the school and campus safe. This allowed students and faculty to get back to normal activities.

By the way, it is Homecoming Week at NVHS.

Mitchell was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail for Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School.

Eddie Langlinais with the VPSO put out this statement following the incident:

Past and recent school shootings in the United States, along with other threats of violence in local schools, have caused new laws to be passed in the Louisiana Legislature and school districts continue to implement very strict security measures. These measures are in place for good reason: TO PROTECT OUR CHILDREN, TEACHERS AND SCHOOL FACULTY. With this in mind, people wishing to enter the grounds of school campuses must do so in an orderly and expected fashion: through the school’s main and controlled entrance. Attempts to enter by other means will surely cause suspicion and fear, resulting in the school implementing their security protocols and law enforcement responding in a heightened alert mode to a potential harmful threat at the school. In review of this event, it appears that the system worked where the school faculty and law enforcement response were successful working together. I commend both the school side and law enforcement's response to this event. Training for this type of threat is nothing new at the Vermilion Parish Sheriff Office. Your Sheriff’s Office has been actively training within our schools for these type of threats for well over a decade and we will continue this valuable partnership.

Top 10 High Schools in Louisiana

There are some new schools to make the list.

10 Tips To Safely Drive Through School Zones In Lafayette

Fighting Fentanyl: Huge Arrests Made Across Acadiana in 2022

The fight against fentanyl is a daunting one as the highly potent drug continues to take lives every day across the country. From Lafayette to the surrounding areas, law enforcement agencies have their hands full as they fight to get fentanly off their respective streets.

The awareness for the fatal causes of fentanyl are there as people across the Acadiana area (and the state) are not only mourning the death of loved ones lost to the substance but are holding memorials and recently worked with legislators to pass "Millie's Law," which increases criminal penalties for those who sale and distribute fentanyl.

Fentanyl has become a leading drug in an epidemic that takes over 100,000 lives each year, according to the CDC. The drug is often added to heroin without it being disclosed to the person buying the drug. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency outlines how dangerous fentanyl has become:

"Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients, applied in a patch on the skin. Because of its powerful opioid properties, Fentanyl is also diverted for abuse. Fentanyl is added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin. Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl – which often results in overdose deaths. Clandestinely-produced fentanyl is primarily manufactured in Mexico."


Let's take a look back at headline-catching cases involving fentanyl in 2022.

Categories: Local News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL