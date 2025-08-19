OBERLIN, La. (KPEL-FM) - Finally, we've got good news to report about the Oberlin High School football team. There will be a season after all.

Oberlin Decides to Field a Team in 2025

The Allen Parish school announced yesterday that they've decided to move forward and field a team for the 2025 football season.

The school's principal, Lauri Phillips, made the following statement via social media:

We have made the decision to move forward with the players that we have. We have 19 students on the varsity squad. We will continue to evaluate the situation and play the most complete varsity schedule that we can. Safety of student-athletes will always be our top priority. We continue to stand behind the Oberlin community and as always thank you for your support. Go Tigers!

Principal Confirms Roster of 19 Players

It appears that the football team gained a few more players since the last report that there were only 15 on the team. As per the above statement, the team will have 19 students on the varsity squad.

If you are not familiar, there was trepidation that the team would not be able to field a team this season due to a low number of players. Safety was the primary concern of administrators and the Allen Parish Superintendent.

Community Support Helped Keep Season Alive

There was a community meeting this past Sunday to try and come up with potential solutions so the kids could have a football season. It appears to have worked.

Tigers Set to Open Against Vinton on September 5

The Oberlin Tigers will now kick off the regular season on the road against Vinton on Friday, September 5, 2025.

Oberlin competes in District 4 of Class 1A in the state. For playoff purposes, Oberlin competes in Louisiana Class IV Non-Select.

We wish the best of luck to the 19 players who will get the opportunity to buckle the chin strap on Friday nights in Oberlin this fall.