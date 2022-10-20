One Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle in Lafayette

The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a major traffic crash involving a motorcycle.

Details are still sparse at this time but we do know the crash happened in the 100 block of Camellia Blvd in Lafayette. It happened just after 10:30 am today (10/20/22).

According to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit, there is one confirmed fatality at this time.

Vehicles traveling south on Johnston Street cannot turn left onto Camellia Blvd due to the road being closed.

Also, traffic is being diverted south on Johnston Street.

LPD is simply advising motorists to avoid this area at this time.