One Dead in Church Point Fire
The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office fire is investigating a Wednesday morning house fire in Church Point that claimed the life of one person.
According to a post on the State Marshal's Office's Facebook page, firefighters received the call around 7 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of South Broadway. When firefighters got inside the home, they found the body of a female. Neither the name nor the age of the victim has been released.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story.
Acadiana: Do We Really Know How to Prevent Fire Deaths?
Technology Helping To Reduce St. Landry Sheriff’s Response Times
Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021
70 Google Maps Images That Show How Much Lafayette Has Changed
kpel