One Man Dead Following Shooting in New Iberia Wednesday Evening

New Iberia Police were called out to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday night in the 1000 block of Anderson Street. Upon arrival, they found a man deceased.

According to multiple reports, the victim is 40-year-old Tony Boloney of New Iberia.

He was shot around 8:30 pm. The gunman fired several shots before fleeing the area.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said that detectives were collecting evidence at the scene as part of a homicide investigation. She said there was only one victim.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be published once it is available.