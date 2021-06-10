One Person Dead in Evangeline Parish Shooting

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened near Mamou.

Sheriff Charles Guillory says it happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday night at a home. Guillory would not say where exactly the shooting happened because of the nature of the investigation.

According to Guillory, one person was shot and killed during that incident. Guillory says detectives have identified a suspect, but he would not release the name pending the investigation.

If you have any information about this case, call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.

