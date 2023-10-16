Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Voters in four south Louisiana cities approved five tax initiatives in the October 14 election.

Voters in the Lafayette Parish city of Scott approved two new taxes. One authorizes the city to levy and collect a 5% hotel tax within the city that is expected to generate about $225,000 per year. Proceeds would fund:

the construction, maintenance, and operation of a 4-H facility, a multipurpose community center, or a park or for purposes of economic development, recreation, and tourism within the City.

The hotel tax passed with 72% of the vote.

The second allows for a one-cent sales tax to replace the city's 30-year-old sewer system. The tax would continue in perpetuity to not only fund construction, but also maintenance an operation of the facility. The current tax rate in the city of Scott is 8.45% which will increase to 9.45% with the approval of this tax.

The penny tax passed with 76% of the vote.

Rededication of a 6.83 mill tax was approved by 68% of voters on October 14. This was the second time residents in New Iberia saw the initiative on the ballot that would provide funding for roads in the city limits. According to The Daily Iberian, the millage was previously allocated for sewer debt, but Mayor Freddi DeCourt says the rededication will provide a long-term solution for maintaining and improving city streets.

Delcambre residents will pay a penny more in sales tax per dollar they spend to fund public safety in the town. City leaders say the additional tax, which will be levied for 10 years, will provide much-needed dollars for the police department's operations and upgrades. The tax is expected to raise approximately $300,000 per year. The current sales tax rate is 9.7% and now increases to 10.7%.

Recreation facilities, streets, and sidewalks will get attention after voters passed a 12.45 mill property tax on Saturday. The majority (95.65%) of the expected $240,000 annual collection will be allocated for rec facilities. The remainder (4.35%) will fund the improvement and maintenance of streets, sidewalks, and alleys. It can also be used for purchasing equipment to complete these jobs. The tax will only be levied for 10 years.

