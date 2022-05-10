UPDATE: Woman Identified in Fatal Lafayette Parish Crash

UPDATE: (11:30 a.m.)

Louisiana State Police Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the woman who died in the crash this morning on South Richfield has been identified.

He says the victim has been identified as 59-year-old Lenh C. Vong of Kaplan

Gossen says Vong was driving northbound on Highway 343 (Richfield) when she slowed down to turn right into a private drive. Her vehicle was hit by 33-year-old Jessica Rodriquez's vehicle. Rodriguez did submit to a breathalyzer test which showed no impairment. Routine toxicology tests are pending on Vong.

While Vong was wearing a seat belt, she was seriously injured. She died following being taken to a local hospital. Rodriguez was not wearing a seatbelt, but she received only minor injuries. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Gossen says Rodriquez was cited for the following:

Careless Operation of a Vehicle ( LA RS 32:58)

Not Wearing a Seat Belt (LA RS 32:295.1)

The crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: (7:15 a.m.)

According to law enforcement officials, they are working a crash that happened on Louisiana Highway 343, which is Richfield Road.

One car headed north on Highway 343 ended up hitting the rear of a car that was trying to make a turn in the roadway.

One woman had died as a result of this crash.

The crash ended up happening on South Richfield near Moon Court which is north of Ridge Road.

There have been eleven fatalities due to nine crashes this year in Acadiana.

This crash was reported at around 4:30 this morning.