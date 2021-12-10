Online Petition Started to Reopen Lafayette’s Popeyes Buffet

Earlier this week we learned that the only Popeyes Buffet in the world in Lafayette had decided to close forever. Now, a petition has been started in hopes of getting it reopened.

Paul Kieu, paulkieu.com

On December 7, we learned the unfortunate news that the Popeyes buffet was history.

"For the last several years, the Popeyes located at 1300 W. Pinhook was the only remaining restaurant of its kind, with an all-you-can-eat buffet offering its fried chicken, biscuits, and numerous side items."

As discussed in the original article, being that the Lafayette Popeyes buffet was the last remaining in the world, it feels like we should have had a proper sendoff.

"If anything, it feels kind of weird that we couldn't have a proper send-off for the Popeyes buffet, or gather in its memory just one last time. That doesn't mean we can't share memories, or even set up a vigil of some sort."

HERE. You can read the original story

Google Maps

Reopen the Last Popeyes Buffet!

Some folks in Acadiana are not OK with sitting idly by while buffet dreams go down the drain, so they're asking you to stand with them and fight to get Popeyes to reopen it.

Will an online petition, if signed by enough people, be enough for the powers that be at Popeyes to bring back our beloved buffet, or at least get their attention to even consider it?

We can dream, can't we?

The online petition at change.org is asking for you to let your voice and love for Popeyes' buffet be known!

From change.org -

"It has been reported that the last Popeyes Buffet, located in Lafayette, LA, has been permanently closed, denying the world delicious chicken and sides of their choosing. We the people request that the last Popeyes buffet be reopened, to serve as a beacon of hope for fried chicken lovers everywhere.

Popeyes, reopen the buffet!"

Staff Photo

Are you ready to join the fight and sign the petition? Head over to change.org now to sign!