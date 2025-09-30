(KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says that an Opelousas man was arrested after allegedly beating up an adult woman who is disabled.

St. Bobby Guidroz says the situation began to unfold on Sunday, September 28.

Another person who was in the house at the time of the beating came to the woman's aid.

The female victim has late-stage Huntington's Disease.

Sheriff Guidroz says the allegations are that the suspect, Blake Courville, is alleged to have hit the woman with a frying pan and a bench.

The other adult in the home then used pepper spray on Courville in order to get the beating to stop.

Investigators were told that after Courville was pepper-sprayed, he retreated into a shed on the property. He was thought to be armed.

As deputies later learned, Courville left the property and was walking down the street.

Guidroz says,

Since deputies were advised that Courville may be armed with a knife, a trained negotiator was called to the scene. It was learned that Courville left the shed and was walking along a roadway, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Blake Courville was charged with the following:

Cruelty to the Infirm

Illegal Carrying of Weapons (While Committing a Crime of Violence)

He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was later able to return to her home.

Guidroz adds,

While this is a most unfortunate event, we are glad that a caring person intervened and the alleged suspect was arrested.

The incident happened at a home near Emonet Drive, just east of Opelousas.

