Opelousas Man Already in Lafayette Jail Charged in Shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - 21-year-old Lamarc Amos of Opelousas is now behind a different set of jail bars following an arrest by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a shooting that happened on July 7, 2021.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office say Amos was identified multiple times as the alleged shooter by the victim who was shot that night in the backside. Before he went to the hospital in an ambulance, Pedro Silva identified Amos to detectives at the scene as the one who shot him, causing injuries to the right side of his back, right leg, and right foot. Deputies say they got ahold of a shotgun that belonged to Amos and found a fired shell stuck in the barrel that was never ejected.

The incident happened at the intersection of Park and Tesson Street in the Opelousas area.

Intersection of Park and Tesson Streets

A few nights later on July 12th, authorities say Silva went to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Public Safety Complex and positively identified Amos as his shooter while looking at a photo lineup. Silva told deputies he was shot in the backside, then looked backwards and saw Amos with a shotgun pointing in his direction.

On Monday, while he was serving time at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for an unrelated incident, Amos was arrested on a bench warrant by St. Landry Sheriff's deputies on an Attempted Second Degree Murder charge and was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail. His bond has been set at $200,000.00.

