SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - If not for a single passerby in Scott on Monday afternoon, a blazing roof fire could have ended in tragedy.

The resident of the home on Sunset Street in Scott wasn't aware of the fire at first, until someone passing by knocked on her door and told her. As a result, no one was hurt in the incident, and firefighters were able to get the fire under control.

The Scott Fire Department was alerted to the fire around 12:30 p.m. Monday, and arrived at the scene to find a heavy fire underway.

Scott Fire Department fighting an intense roof fire on Monday in Scott, Louisiana. Credit: Scott Fire Department loading...

Several departments from Lafayette Parish responded to assist the Scott Fire Department with the blaze, and with their help, firefighters entered the structure to extinguish the fire. Once inside, the structure firefighters "encountered extreme heat as a result of an extraordinary amount of combustibles inside the structure," Scott Fire Department said in a release.

The high number of very combustible items inside the house also made it harder for firefighters to locate the origin of the fire. That, coupled with high winds and a metal roof, forced responders to take longer to fight the blaze.

During their response, the roof began to collapse, which forced firefighters to exit the structure.

Scott Fire Department fighting an intense roof fire on Monday in Scott, Louisiana. Credit: Scott Fire Department loading...

According to Scott Fire Department, "heavy equipment and a thermal camera mounted on a drone were utilized to locate and access fires inside the structure to minimize the dangers firefighters were confronted with."

An investigation into the exact cause of the fire is ongoing. One firefighter was treated at the scene for exhaustion. No civilians we injured as a result of the incident.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.