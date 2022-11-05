Passerby&#8217;s Quick Thinking Saves Lives in Residential Fire in Scott

Passerby’s Quick Thinking Saves Lives in Residential Fire in Scott

Credit: Scott Fire Department

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A driver who noticed a house fire in Scott may have saved three lives after some quick thinking.

Just after midnight Friday night, the Scott Fire Department was called to a residential fire on Louisiana Highway 93. The call came from a civilian who was traveling down the highway and noticed the fire coming from the home. That driver pulled into the driveway and immediately called 911.

Scott Fire Department via Facebook
loading...

He also began blowing the horn on his car, which apparently woke up one of the occupants of the home. That person then woke up the other two occupants, but due to the intensity of the fire, they had to break a window to get out of the home.

The three adult occupants made it out of the home safely, though one had a cut on their foot from the broken glass.

The initial investigation led the fire department to determine that a charcoal grill on the front porch was not completely out when Friday night's high winds re-ignited the coals, which spread to the entire porch, exterior walls, and into the home.

The home received moderate fire damage, according to the Scott Fire Department. Firefighters from Duson and Carencro assisted in putting out the fire.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of October 24

The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.

Armed Robberies Across Acadiana in 2022

Of the crimes that have headlined 2022, armed robberies have been among the most prevalent.

Armed robberies - as they become more prevalent in a community - steal peace from the citizens who live there. These crimes may start out as a thief trying to steal from the victim but many times that thief turns into a murderer when that weapon is actually used.

Let's take a look at headline-catching cases involving armed robbery in 2022.
Filed Under: fire, louisiana, residential fire, Scott
Categories: Acadiana News, Local News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL