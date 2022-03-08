Win Tickets to See Tone Loc, Rob Base, Quad City DJs & More at Patty in the Parc

After two years of being away, Acadiana's biggest St. Patrick's Day party is back.

Patty in the Parc is happening on March 17th at Parc International in Lafayette, sponsored by Bud Light Next and Go Auto Insurance. Gates open at 5, music starts at 5:30.

Make sure you get there early because we put your favorite party music on shuffle and are bringing out the heavy hitters for our triumphant return. Check out the lineup:

Wayne Toups

Rob Base

Quad City DJ's

Tone Loc

Clay Cormier

Tickets can be bought in advance on Eventbrite or any Legends location. You can also get tickets for $25 at the gate. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Enter below for your chance to win FREE tickets to Patty in the Parc:

We've all missed the green beer and the Luck of the Lafayette Irish. There's something special about Patty in the Parc, and we are so glad it's coming back and we can't wait to see you there.