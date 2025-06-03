LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — If you were visiting one of the businesses in the Grand Pointe Village Shopping Center in Lafayette on Tuesday you may have seen something a little more colorful on the roof.

Anyone in Lafayette missing a pet Peacock?

The Lafayette Parish Lost and Found Pets page on Facebook is known for helping reunite owners with common household pets such as cats and dogs, maybe the occasional tortoise, but a peacock? This has to be a first.

In a post on Monday afternoon, they shared the following photo in hopes of reuniting it with its owner.

Last we checked, peacocks are not native to Louisiana, so the chances of this being just another wild bird are slim to none.

According to the post, the peacock is hanging out on the roof of one of the businesses in the Grand Pointe Village shopping center located at 3600 Kaliste Saloom Rd. in Lafayette.

The shopping center is home to several businesses that, to our knowledge, have not claimed this rogue peacock as a staff member or emotional support pet.

Our best guess is that the peacock is directly above Fantastic Sams Cut and Color, based on the angle of the original photo, it's hard to be certain.

Doug The Peacock

If you are a fellow animal lover, you will be happy to hear that, according to Frances H., the peacock has been claimed by the Grand Pointe Subdivision and named Doug.

Grand Pointe Subdivision had claimed him and named him! That’s just Doug. Y’all leave him alone!

You heard the woman, leave Doug alone.

So, Can You Own a Peacock in Louisiana?

We were surprised to see so many people commenting and tagging their friends, asking if the Peacock belonged to them or not. Apparently, they make good pets. But is it legal?

In short, yes, you can own a peacock in Louisiana; however, you have to follow local ordinances depending on your location.

Technically, they are considered exotic domestic fowl, not wildlife.

For now, we will stick to visiting the Peacocks at Zooziana and Rip Van Winkle Gardens.