Carencro, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop I is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 30), on the I-49 South Frontage Road near its intersection with Froeba Road in Lafayette Parish. The crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Nathan Guidry of Church Point.

What Investigators Say Happened

According to preliminary findings, Guidry was walking along the I-49 South Frontage Road while wearing dark clothing.

At the same time, a 2020 Volkswagen Atlas was traveling south on the frontage road and struck the pedestrian.

Victim Identified

Guidry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin notifications were completed prior to release of his identity.

Driver Cooperation and Impairment Check

State Police say the driver of the Volkswagen was properly restrained and was not injured. The driver was not suspected of impairment and provided a voluntary breath sample that showed no alcohol detected.

The investigation remains active, and additional information could be released as it becomes available.

Safety Reminder for Pedestrians and Drivers

Crashes involving people on foot are often preventable. Troopers urge pedestrians to wear light-colored or reflective clothing, avoid walking in dark areas of the roadway, cross in well-lit, designated locations, and walk facing traffic to better see oncoming vehicles. Drivers should slow down in low-light conditions, eliminate distractions, and remain alert for people who may be walking near roadways.

What’s Next

This crash remains under investigation by Louisiana State Police Troop I. Anyone with additional information that may assist investigators is encouraged to contact Troop I.

