P&G Issues Voluntary Recall of Aerosol Products

Proctor and Gamble have issued a voluntary recall on more than 30 aerosol products due to concerns over the levels of Benzene.

The chemical of concern, Benzene, is known to cause cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, "Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products," the agency said in the recall notice. "While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can."

Retailers have begun to remove the recalled items off of their shelves, however many of the items have already been sold. If you happen to own one of these products you can get a full refund by reaching out to P&G online or by phone at 1-888-674-36319 Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm ET.

Here is the full list of products that have been recalled:

Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, 3.6oz.

Waterless Dry Conditioner Weightless Smooth, .98oz.

Waterless Dry Conditioner Instant Moisture, .98oz.

Pantene Sultry Bronde All in One Luxury Mist, 4.9oz.

Pantene Smooth Talker Dry Conditioning Oil, 3.9oz.

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 3.9oz.

Pantene Mist Behaving Dry Conditioning Mist, 1.0oz.

Pantene Gold Series Instant Nourishing Spray, 4.9oz.

Aussie Smooth Vibes Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.

Aussie Petal Soft Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.

Aussie Sleekend Warrior Dry Conditioner, 4.9oz.

Herbal Essences Blue Ginger Refresh Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Herbal Essences White Grapefruit & Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Herbal Essences White Strawberry & Sweet Mint Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Herbal Essences Cucumber & Green Tea Dry Shampoo, 1.7oz.

Pantene Dry Shampoo No Water Refresh, 4.9oz.

Pantene Dry Shampoo Sheer Volume, 4.9oz.

Pantene Never Tell Dry Shampoo, 4.2oz.

Aussie After Hours Dry Shampoo Texture Spray, 4.9oz.

Aussie Tousle Hustle Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Aussie Bounce Back Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Aussie Clean Color Protect Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Aussie Clean Texture Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Aussie Clean Volume Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 3.7oz.

Waterless Dry Shampoo No Residue, 1oz.

Hair Food Coconut Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Old Spice Fiji Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Old Spice Pure Sport Dry Shampoo, 4.9oz.

Proctor & Gamble advises customers who own these products to stop using them immediately and then reach out to the company for a refund.

