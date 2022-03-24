PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour Lake Charles Championship Begins Today

Calling all golfers and golf fans. The PGA tours Korn Ferry Tour has made a stop in Lake Charles this week for the Lake Charles Championship. This is a big-time sporting event that is making a stop here in Lake Charles.

For those of you who are not familiar with what the Korn Ferry Tour is, let us explain it for you. In baseball terms, it's like the Triple-A of golf or basically the step below to getting to the big time which is the PGA tour where you see on Tv with golfers like Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Speith.

In technical terms, the Kron Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the U.S.-based PGA Tour. The tour features professional golfers who trying to get onto the PGA Tour while some on the tour have made it to the big dance but didn't win enough FedEx Cup points to stay on the main tour.

Golden Nugget Casino and Resort, Lake Charles, La. Scott Lewis loading...

The four-day tournament begins today at the Country Club at the Golden Nugget here in Lake Charles. The field for this year's tournament is huge and golfers will start teeing off starting at 7:20 am this morning and more golfers tee off every 10 minutes after that all the way until 2:30 pm that day.

After two rounds, the field will be cut down to only 65 golfers to play on the weekend for the championship. It is a really fun way to see a professional golf tournament up close and personal.

For event and ticket information, you can LOG ON HERE for all the details.