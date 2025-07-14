After seven years of serving up signature Cajun-inspired pies in the heart of Broussard, the locally owned and operated Pizza Artista at 219 St. Nazaire Road has announced it will be closing its doors for good on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Troy and Cristina Doiron of CTD Operations, Inc., the independent franchisees of the Broussard location, cited ongoing economic challenges as the main reason for the difficult decision to close. Despite their best efforts, the past five years have been a test of endurance for many small businesses, and they say continuing operations is no longer sustainable.

A Local Community Favorite Says Goodbye

The announcement was followed by a wave of emotional reactions from loyal customers who shared fond memories of family dinners, celebrations, and favorite menu items. Several patrons also praised the welcoming atmosphere created by the staff, many of whom have become familiar faces in the community.

“We want to thank our incredible community of guests, friends, and family... You’ve supported us through tough times, and we are deeply grateful,” the message read.

Pizza Artista Broussard, Facebook Pizza Artista Broussard, Facebook loading...

While the Broussard location is closing, fans of the brand can still enjoy their favorite pizzas at the original Pizza Artista on Johnston Street in Lafayette, which remains fully open and operational.

Rewards Still Honored Through Closing Date

The restaurant will maintain regular business hours until its final day, closing at 3PM on Sunday, July 27. Customers can still redeem rewards points over the next two weeks. Some team members from the Broussard staff are expected to transition to the Lafayette location, where they’ll continue to serve guests who make the short drive up Highway 90.

Pizza Artista Broussard, Facebook Pizza Artista Broussard, Facebook loading...

“We’re proud to have been part of a fantastic brand that celebrates individuality, hospitality, and flavor,” said the owners.

Follow Pizza Artista in Broussard on Facebook for updates on their final days.