Plaquemines Parish Deputy Arrested on 25 Counts of Child Pornography

A Plaquemines Parish deputy has been arrested and is facing several child pornography charges after a joint investigation by the sheriff's office and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

23-year-old Frederick Bowers of Pearl River was arrested and booked on Thursday with 25 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles Under the Age of Thirteen.

Bowers was employed as a Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office Correctional Deputy. Following the arrest, he was immediately terminated from the PPSO.

Bowers was booked into the Plaquemines Parish Department of Corrections and later transported to the St. Bernard Parish Jail, where he will be held while awaiting a bond hearing in magistrate court in the 25th Judicial District.

PPSO is asking anyone that has information relative to this matter to contact its Criminal Investigations Bureau at 504-934-6820.