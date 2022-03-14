Dramatic Video Shows Louisiana Deputy Getting Hit After Using Body as Road Block During Police Chase

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputy is recovering after being hit by a vehicle during a police chase over the weekend.

According to WWL-TV, a deputy patrolling Hwy 36 near Covington was assisting in stopping a vehicle during a police chase. A spike strip was deployed near Hwy 21 but the white Dodge Hellcat swerved around it and hit the deputy instead.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Kody McElveen who continued westbound on Hwy 36 after hitting the deputy.

Police eventually located the Hellcat in a Rouse's parking lot where witnesses said McElveen was inside the grocery store. When McElveen exited the store and noticed the police were waiting, he tried to run.

McElveen was apprehended by authorities in the parking lot where he was found to be illegally in possession of a gun—one of the many charges he was booked on as he was taken into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center according to WWL-TV.

Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle Upon a Peace Officer

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Reckless Operation

Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)

Six counts of failure to stop or yield.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries, but slow-motion video of the incident shows just how dramatic the encounter was. You can literally hear the impact when the car makes contact with the officer.

WARNING: Graphic video may be unsettling for some viewers.