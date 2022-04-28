Powerball Gets $473 Million Winner – Louisiana Ticket Worth $50K

A Louisiana sold Powerball ticket is worth $50,000 this morning but that pales in comparison to another single ticket sold for last night's drawing that's worth $473 million. No, that jackpot ticket wasn't sold in Louisiana but, it was still a very lucky night for Powerball players, especially across Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Lottery's Big Wins page in addition to the $50,000 winner more than 30 Powerball tickets sold in the state can lay claim to a prize of at least $100. Oh yea, there was an Easy 5 ticket sold in the state for last night's drawing in that game that is worth $140,000 this morning too.

As you might imagine, "Powerball Fever" was tightening its grip on the American public. That usually happens any time any of the multi-state lottery games, Powerball or Mega Millions, has a jackpot in excess of $300 million. In the case of last night's Powerball game, (April 27, 2022), the estimated jackpot was $473.1 million dollars.

Here's the way the drawing shook out:

The numbers that were drawn for last night, April 27, 2022, were:

11 36 61 62 68 Powerball 04 and the Powerplay was x2.

Based on early reports via the Powerball website it has been determined that the $473.1 million dollar winner was sold in Arizona. We don't know the town or the location just yet but that information will be forthcoming. We do know Louisiana Powerball players got in on their share of the winning as well.

According to the Louisiana Lottery, a ticket sold in the state for last night's drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. There are also at least 30 or more tickets that were sold in Louisiana for the drawing last night that are valued at $100. Many of those tickets are actually $200 winners because the ticket purchaser opted in on the Powerplay option.

Lottery officials in Louisiana say the $50,000 winner sold in Louisiana was sold in the strawberry capital of Ponchatoula. The ticket was purchased from The Carwash Depot on West Pine Street in the city. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The ticket purchaser did not opt-in on the Powerplay.

That Easy 5 Ticket we told you about was sold in New Orleans, we don't have the details as of this report as to where in the Big Easy that ticket was sold. But Lottery officials should be releasing that information later today.

Just one week ago a Powerball ticket sold in Ruston laid claim to a $50,000 prize and two weeks before that another Louisiana-sold ticket, this time in Bogalusa, also laid claim to a $50,000 prize. So, you can see Lady Luck is alive and well along the bayou.

The jackpot win means the Powerball jackpot will return to its $20 million starting point for Saturday's drawing. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions game will have a top prize of $43 million when that drawing is held on Friday night at 9:59 Louisiana time.

Good luck and please play responsibly if you choose to play. And if you win, you're one step closer to adding this to your portfolio of fabulous places.