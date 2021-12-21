Powerball Payout – Louisiana Sold Ticket Hits for $50,000

Ah, the colors of Christmas, they are traditionally red and green? Or are they silver and gold? Or are they simply the color of the numbers of your Powerball lottery ticket matching the numbers that were just drawn last night.

Well for one lucky lottery player in Louisiana they'll be enjoying all of the colors of the holiday as they have apparently won a lot of green which will keep them out of the red and allow them to purchase copious amounts of silver and or gold.

Wow, that was a long way to tell you that someone who bought a Powerball ticket for last night's (December 20th) drawing has a ticket they need to cash to enhance their holiday season.

Let's break it down. Here's how the numbers were drawn last night.

By the time the ping pong balls stopped bouncing the official numbers were revealed as 02 13 23 34 66 Powerball 02 Powerplay x4

According to the Powerball website, there was a $2 Million Dollar winner in North Carolina and there were $1 million dollar winning tickets sold in Georgia, Maryland, and New York.

Erik McLean via Unsplash.com

However, there was no single ticket that matched all the numbers necessary to claim the game's top prize. Since there was no jackpot winner that prize will now increase to $378 million dollars by Wednesday night's drawing.

Google Maps/Google Streetview

Does this convenience store, gas station look familiar to you? Well if you have had travels in Central Louisiana it might. That's the Airport Grocery in Jena. It's on Highway 8 and that is where the $50,000 Powerball winning ticket was sold. Hey, that's their second big money winning ticket sold in the past two months. Maybe that's a lucky store, huh?

The Louisiana Lottery says the ticket sold in Jena matched four of the five white-ball numbers and it also matched the Powerball. Had the ticket purchaser opted in for the Powerplay they would be looking at a payout of $200,000 but still, an extra $50,000 right before Christmas ain't a bad thing either.

Alexander Mils via Unsplash.com

By the way, tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is now $171 million dollars. We haven't had any really big winners in that game in recent history. I guess the most recent win in Louisiana was a $30,000 winner sold in Boutte and a $10,000 winner sold in New Orleans. Both of those winning tickets were sold for the December 14th drawing.

Remember, only spend what you can afford to lose and if you find yourself or someone you love with a gambling problem, get some help. The holidays are a perfect time to break old habits and create new beginnings.

