A Prairieville woman died in a crash on Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish last night.

Louisiana State Police Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says this is the 36th death in State Police Acadiana Region this year. The woman, 34-year-old Kelly B. Desormeaux, was thrown out of the vehicle when the crash happened as she was not wearing a seat belt.

Gossen says the woman's car was driving down Highway 82 near the area of Ranch Road, and she apparently lost control of the car. It ended up running off the road, hitting a ditch, and then the car flipped over multiple times.

Officials with the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office pronounced the Prairieville woman dead at the scene of the crash. Gossen says that routine toxicology samples were taken, and they will be sent off to the State Police crime lab for testing. They are still working to figure out all of the details of the fatal crash.

Gossen shares safety information with the public via his public radio appearances one a week on KPEL at 7:17 a.m. Tuesday mornings. He wants to remind drivers that not all crashes are ones that people can walk away from, but he does say that having your seat belt buckled significantly increases the chances that you will live if you are involved in crash. Unfortunately, officials say Desormeaux was not wearing a seat belt when the single-vehicle crash happened at around 11 o'clock Sunday night.

The trooper also asks drivers to remember the importance of choosing to never drive while you are impaired, and to make sure that anyone that is an any vehicle is wearing their seat belt. On his Tuesday interviews, he also asks people to make the choice not to be a distracted driver.