Ragin&#8217; Cajuns Top ULM 9-0, Win 81st Straight Sun Belt Series [VIDEO]

Ragin’ Cajuns Top ULM 9-0, Win 81st Straight Sun Belt Series [VIDEO]

Photo Credit: Twitter/RaginCajunsSB

A big win turns against an in-state rival adds to an already historic run for the Lady Cajuns softball squad.

Karly Heath pitched 4.2 innings of one-hit softball and Jourdyn Campbell blasted a 3-run home run to lead the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to a 9-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks Friday night at Lamson Park.  With the win, the Ragin' Cajuns won their 81st straight Sun Belt series.

After allowing just a one-out walk in the 1st, Heath's 2-run double highlighted a 5-run inning. for the Ragin' Cajuns and a 5-0 lead.

Cajuns tacked on a run in the 3rd before Campbell's shot to straight away centerfield and a commanding 9-0 lead.

Warhawks CF Kennedy Page's infield single broke up Heath's no-hitter.  Pitching Coach Justin Robichaux went out to replace Heath with 2 outs in the 5th allowing the Lamson Park crowd to show the senior their appreciation.

Sam Landry finished off the shoutout getting a grounder back to the circle and a 9-0 Cajuns win.

Saturday's Senior Day festivities have been moved up.  First pitch is scheduled for Noon and Senior Day ceremonies at 11:50A.  Listen to all of the action on 103.3/1420 The GOAT.

Most Expensive Home For Sale in Lafayette, Louisiana

The real estate listing for this home, which is located at 155 Shannon Rd. in Lafayette, features a lot of beautiful architecture and plenty of features that make it an extremely desirable place to live.

This home is a 4-bed, 6-bath (two half-baths) home with a mix of brick, carpet, marble, and wood flooring. It's got a 3-car garage, completely covered, and other space in the driveway for guests to park.

With nearly 10,000 total square footage of space, this home could be yours for $3,795,000.

Fun and Free for Kids and Parents in Lafayette

It seems like the cost of everything is going up. If you're a parent you want to take your kids out to enjoy our area, but it would also be nice to know where you can go and find attractions that don't cost anything.
Categories: Acadiana News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL