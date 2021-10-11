Reba McEntire Announces 2022 Tour, One Louisiana City on the Schedule

Reba McEntire announced this morning that she will be hitting the road in 2022 with her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour.

Joining the queen of country for various dates across the tour include Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Caitlyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes.

While Lafayette is not on the schedule, there are a couple of "driveable" stops. On Friday, February 25 the tour heads to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, and the next day, February 26, it heads to Bossier City at the Brookshire Grocery Arena.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 15 at 10:00 am at reba.com and livenation.com.

Below is the complete "Reba: Live in Concert" tour schedule:

11/26 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK - The Grand Theater

11/27 Choctaw Casino & Resort, Durant, OK - The Grand Theater

1/13 Evansville, IN - Ford Center *with Caylee Hammack

1/14 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/15 Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena *with Caylee Hammack

1/20 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/21 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/22 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *with Hannah Dasher

1/27 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/28 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

1/29 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena *with Caitlyn Smith

2/3 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha *with Brandy Clark

2/4 Springfield, MO - JQH Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/5 North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena *with Brandy Clark

2/17 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena *with Brittney Spencer

2/18 Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/19 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center *with Brittney Spencer

2/24 Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC *with Tenille Townes

2/25 Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum *with Tenille Townes

2/26 Bossier City, LA - Brookshire Grocery Arena *with Tenille Townes

3/4 Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/5 Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

3/17 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena *with Reyna Roberts

3/18 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center *with Reyna Roberts

3/19 Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena *with Reyna Roberts