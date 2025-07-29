LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL News) — A man from Delcambre is now behind bars in Lafayette Parish after turning himself in to authorities in connection with multiple sex crime allegations involving a juvenile.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Reni James Landry surrendered to authorities on Monday after multiple warrants were issued for his arrest following an investigation.

Lafayette Sheriff's Department Lafayette Sheriff's Department loading...

Landry Faces the Following Charges:

First Degree Rape

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Two Counts of Sexual Battery

Oral Sexual Battery

Officials have not provided details regarding the circumstances surrounding the case; however, the investigation is ongoing.

Read More: Orleans Parish Jail Mistakenly Releases Inmate

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information regarding this case to contact local authorities.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, help is available. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.