Reports of Shots Fired in Target Parking Lot on Ambassador Caffery

There are reports that shots were fired in the vicinity of the Target parking lot on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

According to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Greene, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Ambassador Caffery. Sgt. Green said details are limited at this time.

It is being reported that people in the parking lot heard 7-8 shots and either ducked for cover or ran back into the store to seek shelter.

At this time police have not located a shooter or any victims.

Police are currently investigating the situation.

I took a drive to Target and the store is most definitely open for shopping. The store does seem to be quite busy so please remember to stay out of the way of law enforcement as they continue to police the area and investigate.

