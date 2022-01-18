Revealed – People with these Names are the Clumsiest

Is it fair to stereotype people simply by their name? Of course, it's not. It's the ultimate judging of the book by only the cover. Except in the cases of "using a name only," you're not even looking at the book at all. You're judging the book by its title which seems even more far fetched when you consider what some people are calling titling books these days.

Whether or not we think stereotyping by name is a good thing or not we still do it. Does anybody want to ask anyone named Karen how all this is working out? Yeah, the poor Karens of the world. I must admit I felt pretty bad for anyone named Katrina back in 2005 but that was for a totally different reason.

In today's politically active nomenclature environment, you can't even tell your friend Brandon "Let's Go" without setting off a firestorm of political unrest. Oh, and if you hear the name Helga, just tell me you didn't conjure an image of a large lady in a Vikings hat.

On the subject of names, GJEL Accident Attorneys did a little snooping of their own clientele. And what they found out was that people with certain names tend to be a little more clumsy than others. Or, at least based on client data, the clients of this firm with those names were the clumsiest.

The curators of the data ranked each name based on how frequently people with the same moniker submitted claims for personal injuries. Car accidents were not included. But slips, trips, and falls in the workplace, home, or retail environments were included.

What these investigators discovered was that people with the names Joshua and Angela were the most clumsy of all. The way the list broke down by gender was Joshua, Christopher, Noah, Brian, and Eric as your top five for men.

The clumsiest of the clumsy women included Angela at number one followed by Karen, Daisy, Louisa, and Helen. I don't think I know a Daisy or a Helen. Maybe I should get out and meet more people. Or maybe I should hang out near the Emergency Room, I would probably run into them there.

Of course, the data collected by the law firm would certainly be of small sample size, but it is something to think about.