Routine Check Leads To Arrest In St. Mary Parish

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office made an arrest of a sex offender who was not complying with the law.

During a routine check, the deputy, a detective of the Sex Offender Compliance Section, found that 23-year-old Blake Lambert was not following the rules:

He was arrested on the following warrants:

Warrant for failure to pay the annual registration fee as a registered sex offender

Warrant for failing to notify law enforcement that he moved

Warrant for failure to have a sex offender driver's license

Warrant for failure to appear for operating a vehicle with an obstructed windshield

Warrant for failure to appear on a theft charge

Records show that Lambert was convicted in 2015 of two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.