Runaway Teen Found By Opelousas Police (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Ariel Sam has been located and returned to her family.

Opelousas Police Department officials are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teenager.

Major Mark Guidry says they are looking for 14-year-old Ariel Sam who was last seen by a family member Wednesday night at around 9 o'clock.

Officials say they believe she is still in the Opelousas area, and she could be with a male.

Her family members only know the male's first name, Tajh.

If you have seen Ariel Sam, please call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.