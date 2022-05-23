Search Continues for Runaway Opelousas Teenage Girl

A young girl has been missing for nine days now, and officials with the Opelousas Police Department continue to ask the public's help in finding her.

Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry says that 16-year-old Alaya Robinson of Opelousas was reported as a runaway on Saturday, May 14. The search has been on since that weekend.

Alaya Robinson , Photo courtesy of Opelousas Police Department loading...

The Major says the latest information they have about this case is they do believe the girl is still in the Opelousas area.

He adds that last week, they heard some information that it was likely that Robinson could be in the southwest area of the city of Opelousas. He says the girl is still not contacting her parent.

Guidry says the girl's mother said they fought and the teenager ran away.

Robinson is described as being five feet, five inches tall, and she is said to weigh around 130 pounds.

Alaya has black hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen in a gray hoodie sweatshirt. She also had on gray jogging pants and black and white Nike shoes.

What Do You Do If You Spot Alaya Robinson?

According to Major Guidry, they are asking the public to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

You can also anonymously call St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477).

Another anonymous way to contact the police about the teenager is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.