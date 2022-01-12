Opelousas Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Illegal Drugs

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon says their latest arrest comes after complaints were made of illegal drugs being sold in the 1300 block of South Court St. McClendon says that's where their investigation started.

Police had been surveilling the situation in that area for weeks, and they were monitoring the area again early this morning when they saw a suspicious vehicle. When they checked out the car, he says they found drugs.

He says they arrested 22-year-old Kamron Soileu of 1322 South Court St. as the Chief says the man was in possession of Fentanyl, Heroin, and Clonazepam. He booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail for several charges including:

Possession of Schedule I Narcotics

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics with the Intent to Distribute

Possession of Schedule IV Narcotics

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

McClendon points out that Soileau has been arrested four times since 2019 on narcotics-related charges.

The chief wants people to remember the motto of, "Say Something If They See Something" because it does have an impact when it comes to crime prevention and arrests.

Opelousas Police can be reached at 337-948-TIPS. It's an anonymous call; you don't have to tell anyone who you are. The same goes for the P3 app. Download it on any mobile device, and you can give information to the police. When your tip leads to an arrest, you can get paid up to $1,000.

