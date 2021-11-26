Scary & Sad, Woman Shot at Opelousas Walmart

There was a shooting at Walmart in Opelousas at around 5 o'clock on Thanksgiving evening according to our news partners at KATC.

Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon says that the store was closed at the time. A verbal altercation began between a man and woman. McClendon says they believe that 22-year-old Jordan Sereal pulled out a gun and shot a woman during the exchange of a child. The woman was shot in the upper torso.

Chief McClendon says Sereall and a woman were eventually arrested in connection with the shooting. He adds the investigation is ongoing, and they have no other information is being released at this time.

