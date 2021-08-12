Sara Evans In Lake Charles This Friday Night August 13

Looking for something to do Friday night? Country music sensation Sara Evans will be making a stop here in Lake Charles for a big show.

Sara who is from New Franklin, Missouri hit the country music scene back in 1997 and she hit it full force. Sara Evans is known for outstanding voice and power ballads she has released in her career.

Sara has released 39 singles to radio in her career with some of the notable songs you will know are No Place That Far, Born To Fly, A Little Bit Stronger, Suds In The Bucket, and I Could Not Ask For More to name a few.

Those songs vaulted her to have three platinum albums in her career and two gold records too.

In 2006 she won R&R's Female vocalist of the year along with a slew of other awards in that decade. The 50 year old singer has been busy of late touring all over the country and now she makes a stop here in Lake Charles Friday night.

Sara Evans will be performing in Lake Charles this Friday night, August 13th at the Golden Nuggets Grand Event Center. The show is set for 8:30pm and that is when Sara will take the stage.

For ticket information, you can log onto the Golden Nuggets Website plus you can check out the lineup of country artists scheduled to come in concert over the next few months.