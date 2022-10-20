Scientists Say They Now Know Why Some May Be a ‘Mosquito Magnet’

Mosquitoes can ruin a good time for many.

Have you ever been around someone who says that the mosquitoes are "Eating them up"? If so, they may be right.

For years many have asked why mosquitoes prefer some over others, and now scientists say that they may now know why the small pest are more attracted to some rather than others.

Personally, my wife and I can be on the patio and as soon as the mosquitoes come out, they are attacking her, and often I don't feel one on or near me.

attachment-erik-karits-XiYo6XE0Cvg-unsplash loading...

Well, scientists say that a specific acid in skin oil attracts mosquitoes to some individuals. So yes, your body odor does play a vital role in a mosquito's attraction toward you.

Now, before you run to shower, there's nothing you can do to eliminate this odor. The acid in your skin oil, "carboxylic acid" cannot be altered, thus you're going to have to do your best to combat the pests while outdoors.

And no, mosquitoes are not more attracted to a certain color of clothing or to a certain blood type. We've all heard those theories, but at this point, that's about all that they are.

So, now that we have a more definitive answer as to why some are more prone to being bitten by mosquitoes, do your best to combat them with repellent and just be aware of when mosquitoes are more likely to attack you.

This latest research on mosquitoes was conducted by researchers at Rockefeller University in New York.