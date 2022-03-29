Scott Police: Burglar Stole TV From Home in Broad Daylight

In Scott, police are looking for whoever took a 43" flat screen television set from a local home.

According to a press release, Scott Police Chief Chad Leger says the incident happened on Saturday, March 12th at a home in the 900 block of Roper Drive. And it happened during the day around 4:00 PM.

900 Roper Drive, google street view

After breaking into the home by force, the unidentified burglar took the tv, along with multiple other items. Fortunately, no one was hurt as no one was home. The burglar was then seen heading on foot from the home walking west on Roper Drive and then North on Rekha Driver accessing Cypress Park Mobile Home Park.

The suspect is possibly a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a camouflage jacket, grey sweat pants and grey “New Balance” tennis shoes.

Scott Burglary Suspect, photo from Scott Police

If you can help identified and locate this subject, please contact Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

