September Scholarships Available for College Students

September Scholarships Available for College Students

SIphotography

Earning a college degree can be a rewarding and life changing accomplishment. It also comes with a large price tag. The government has offered a few different options for student loan forgiveness or tips for paying off those loans. However, that doesn't mean cutting costs in any way possible isn't an option.

As a college student myself, I am always looking for possible scholarship opportunities to help cut back on the student loan debt that seems to keep piling up. One Facebook page that I made sure to follow when I went back to school was the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Aid (LOFSA).

The page has regular updates that offer students advice and help when it comes to the struggles of going to and paying for a college education.

LOFSA just recently posted about all of the scholarships that are available to students for the month of September, and they are worth taking a look at.

These are the 10 scholarships offered in September LOFSA wants you to know about:

Writers Contest

 

SkillPointe Foundation

 

Ruby J. Darensbourg-Cook Memorial Scholarship

 

2022 Make A Difference Scholarship

 

The Justice Solution Group Future Mentors' Scholarship

 

AfterCollege Nursing Student Scholarship

 

Key Thinker Scholarship

 

UNCF Black Educators Scholarship

 

MetLife Foundation Scholarship Fund

 

Gear Up Alumni Association National Scholarship

All of these scholarships are great opportunities and offer great rewards. They are for students in many different concentrations.

If you are looking to possible apply for any one of them, make sure that you keep in mind the deadlines for each. Just about all of them are due around the end of the month of September.

19 Straight Up Facts You Can't Argue with About Louisiana

Louisiana is truly a melting pot of cultures, consciousness, and sensibility. We have it all from the perfectly straight-laced to ridiculous and sublime. But one thing's for sure you can count on these 19 facts to be real, no matter where in the state you happen to be.
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL