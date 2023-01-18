Single Ticket Claims Mega Millions Jackpot -That’s Two in a Row

The Mega Millions multi-state lottery game has made another jackpot winner. This comes just four days after the game announced one of its largest jackpot winners of all time. This past Friday the 13th a single ticket sold in Maine matched all the numbers needed to win $1.35 billion dollars. There were 26 different drawings between the last Mega Millions winner and the $1.35 billion dollar winner.

However, it took only one drawing for the Mega Millions game to get its next jackpot winner. Game officials have announced that a single ticket sold for last night's drawing, January 17, 2023, matched all the numbers needed to claim the game's new jackpot of $20 million dollars.

If you didn't get to see the drawing as it unfolded, here's how it happened.

The Mega Millions website confirms that the numbers drawn were:

02 12 18 24 39 Mega Ball 18 Megaplier x3

A preliminary review of tickets purchased in Louisiana for the drawing shows the state did not have any tickets sold that earned a prize of $10,000 or more. The largest prize noted on the Louisiana Lottery website was for a ticket that matched four of the white ball numbers and an opt-in on the Megaplier. That ticket is valued at $1,500 this morning.

There were two other tickets that matched four but did not include the Megaplier option, those tickets are valued at $500. All in all 14 tickets sold in the state for last night's drawing are valued at $200 or more. There were 193 tickets sold in Louisiana for last night's game that earned a prize of at least $10.

Mega Millions officials say the $20,000,000 winner for last night was sold in New York State. As of this report, the actual point of purchase had not been revealed. It should also be noted that a Match 5 winner of $1,000,000 was sold in Massachusetts.

Your next opportunity at instant wealth will come in tonight's Powerball drawing. That jackpot is estimated to be $439 million when the balls drop at 10 pm. The Powerball game has not had a jackpot winner since November of last year when a ticket sold in Kansas claimed the top prize of $92.9 million.

As always if you choose to play, please play responsibly and spend only what you can afford to lose. If you need help with a gambling problem call 1 877 770-STOP (7867)