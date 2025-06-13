BROUSSARD, La. – As of Friday evening (June 13), more than 3,500 residents and businesses in Lafayette Parish were without electricity following a widespread power outage affecting SLEMCO customers in the Youngsville and Broussard areas.

UPDATE: A bird seems to be the problem, according to an 8:45 p.m. update.

According to an official post from SLEMCO, the outage is linked to an issue at the Neuville substation in Youngsville, where two feeders unexpectedly went down. As of the latest update, 3,553 customers are without power out of more than 119,000 total in Lafayette Parish.

At least 10 separate outage incidents have been reported on SLEMCO’s live outage map.

Crews Responding to Substation Issue

In a statement posted to Facebook, SLEMCO said crews were “headed to the station now to start patrolling.” While the exact cause of the outage remains under investigation, the utility mentioned that some of today’s earlier outages were weather-related, suggesting possible storm activity or equipment damage may be to blame.

The company emphasized that updates will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

Residents Urged to Stay Updated

Impacted residents should follow SLEMCO’s official social media channels or their website for real-time restoration updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are made available.