SLIDELL, LA (KPEL) — New details have emerged in the fatal hit-and-run that took a young 6-year-old boy's life in his own driveway last month in Slidell.

Read More: Young Louisiana Boy Dies After Hit-and-Run

New surveillance footage has led to the arrest of a different suspect and has cleared an innocent man's name.

Three weeks ago, Cody Beaudette was arrested as the primary suspect responsible for Jeremiah Ramirez's death, who was struck by a vehicle while riding his scooter in his driveway.

Get our free mobile app

Now, new surveillance footage has provided enough evidence that Beaudette was not the one responsible and has had all charges related to this heartbreaking case dropped, according to FOX 8.

Beaudette spent two weeks behind bars and was accused of vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation. However, once his sister Jordyn Rolston took matters into her own hands, the case against her brother quickly began to unravel.

Case Takes Major Turn After Surveillance Footage Surfaces

Surveillance footage that investigators had not reviewed yet from a security camera at a home in the neighborhood showed a silver Nissan Armada with front bumper damage, leaving the area where the hit-and-run was reported just minutes after.

According to FOX 8, attempts were made to share the footage with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office; however, they did not show interest in reviewing the video.

That's when private investigator Dallas McLanahan, also a former police officer, got involved and brought the video Rolston discovered to District Attorney Colin Sims.

DA Colin Sims cleared all the charges against Beaudette; however, he says the experience was "stressful, depressing, emotional," a complete nightmare.

Despite being cleared, he says he is still tied to the initial mug shot and accusations against him.

A little more investigating and police work should go into the charges before making an arrest

New Arrest Made in 6-Year-Old's Death

Following Beaudette being cleared, 40-year-old Connie Noel Estes was arrested and booked for felony hit-and-run causing death and obstruction of justice.

Estes is being accused of bringing her damaged Nissan Armada to a local body shop after the incident. However, the shop owner contacted the police after finding what could have been potential evidence under the vehicle.

The obstruction of justice charge stems from her attempt to cover up any evidence and damage to her vehicle that showed signs of the fatal hit-and-run.

Her bond is set at $1 million.

6 Car Issues That Will Get You Pulled Over in Louisiana These routine traffic stops help prevent accidents, enforce regulations, and identify potential issues with vehicles. Addressing minor infractions contributes to overall public safety and ensures vehicles meet basic standards on the road. Gallery Credit: Joe Cunningham

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.