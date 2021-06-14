Slidell Police Officer Dies After Suffering Massive Heart Attack While on Duty

The Slidell Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its long-time officers. On Sunday afternoon, Officer Theresa Simon suffered what is being reported as a massive heart attack while on duty.

Officer Simon was rushed to Slidell Memorial Hospital, but lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.

Officer Simon graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice from Southeastern Louisiana University. She began her career with the Slidell Police Department in 2002.

Over her career, Officer Simon has been a patrol officer, detective, academy instructor, and a field training officer.

Fans of the former reality TV show "Live PD" on A&E may remember Officer Simon from that show as she was selected to represent the SPD on the show.

Just this past week, Officer Simon passed her exam to be promoted to sergeant.

“This is a big loss to our law enforcement family and citizens of Slidell,” said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal. “Officer Simon served and protected this city for over a decade and touched the lives of many. She is married to current Slidell Police Lieutenant Kevin Simon and has two loving sons, ages 2 and 10.

“Please keep the Simon family in your thoughts and prayers as this will be a very difficult time for them, as well as all of us here at the Slidell Police Department.”

Theresa Simon was 46 years old.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later this week.