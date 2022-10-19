We love a good gathering with food and music but when that gathering is for a good cause it makes it even better.

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Parc International there will be an amazing event that will take place and all of the funds raised will go to support Officer Brian Rozas and his recovery.



On August 14, 2022, Officer Brian Rozas was injured in action while on the job in Downtown Lafayette. After staying in the hospital for a month, Rozas was released and has been continuing his recovery at home.

While Officer Rozas is at home with his family he will still have a long recovery ahead of him and his fellow police officers wanted to do something to help the family.

“Although Brian is home with his family, he still has a long road of recovery ahead of him. We are hoping to raise enough money to help Brian have the ability to financially provide the life he and his daughter were living prior to his on-the-job injury!” -Charles Broussard Jr., President of the Police Association of Lafayette.

So on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10 am to 6 pm the community can come out to “Rally for Rozas” at Parc International. You will be able to hear great music and take part in the Gumbo cook-off along with local food trucks that will be in attendance.

Rally for Rozas Via Facebook loading...

Tickets to the event are $15 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.

VIP tickets are also available online at Eventbrite.com

The live music schedule is as follows:

10:00 am-12:00 pm Opening statements & DJ Mr. Isssa Party (Colby Desormeaux)

12:00-1:00 pm Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band

1:30-2:30 pm Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

3:00-4:00 pm Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys

4:00-5:00 pm Announcements

5:00-6:30 pm The Molly Ringwalds

“The Police Association of Lafayette has worked incredibly hard to put together a stellar lineup of good food and good music for this event,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of event

partner Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “We are proud to be partners of the association and invite the entire community to come out and show your support for Officer Rozas while having a good time with family, friends, and our community.”

