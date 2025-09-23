Lafayette’s SoLou restaurant, located at 1905 Kaliste Saloom Road across from River Ranch in Parc Lafayette, has closed its doors. Known for serving food, drinks, and an atmosphere inspired by South Louisiana, SoLou quickly became a favorite for brunch, lunch, and dinner since opening in June 2024.

The closure came as a surprise to many, including employees who reportedly learned they were out of work on Tuesday (Sept. 23). Calls to the restaurant went unanswered during regular business hours. Still, a sign posted on the door confirmed the news.

Message From the Owners

In a heartfelt note to customers, owners Peter and Michelle Sclafani wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart, we want to let you know that SoLou Lafayette is now closed. We are incredibly grateful for your support and the memories we have shared together. Please visit us at our Baton Rouge restaurants, SoLou and Portobello’s Grill, where you can still redeem any gift cards. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

Social Media Reacts

News of the closure spread quickly on social media, where comments ranged from shock to disappointment. Some customers reported having just eaten at SoLou days before, while others expressed frustration after making plans to dine there soon.

Despite the mixed reactions, many described the short-lived but memorable experiences SoLou brought to Lafayette’s dining scene, tagging friends to share the news.

What’s Next

While the Lafayette location has permanently closed, the Sclafanis encouraged customers to continue supporting their Baton Rouge restaurants.

Gift cards purchased in Lafayette will still be honored at those locations.

The SoLou Lafayette location lasted a little more than a year before closing permanently.

