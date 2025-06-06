LAFAYETTE, La. — If there was any doubt about how much Lafayette wanted Southern Classic Chicken, the Johnston Street traffic on opening day said it all.

The Louisiana-born chicken chain officially opened its highly anticipated Lafayette location on Tuesday (June 4), and it immediately caused a stir. Cars were backed up down Johnston Street for hours, with photos and videos flooding social media to document the frenzy.

Opening Day Frenzy Draws a Big Crowd

The new Southern Classic Chicken sits at 4603 Johnston Street, between The District and Legend’s—on the lot that once housed Moss Select. As soon as the doors opened, hungry customers made a beeline, creating a drive-thru line that seemed never-ending.

Photos from T Wayne Foster captured just how wild the traffic got, with cars stretching far beyond the parking lot.

And according to folks who were there, those photos weren’t even taken during the busiest part of the day.

A video posted by Julius Sylvester showed the line from a driver's perspective with the caption: “All this for some Southern Classic Chicken.” The excitement was real—and so was the wait.

A Classic Louisiana Favorite, Finally in Lafayette

Southern Classic Chicken has been serving up fried chicken and signature sides across Louisiana for more than 35 years. Known for its no-frills menu and bold flavor (especially that pepper), it’s a cult favorite in cities like Shreveport, Monroe, and Alexandria.

The Lafayette location marks a major expansion for the chain, and locals showed up in full force.

"LAFAYETTE, THE WAIT IS OVER!" the business posted on opening day. “This might be life-changing for some—and for everyone else, your lunch and supper plans just got a serious upgrade.”

Is Johnston Street Making a Comeback?

While Lafayette has plenty of fried chicken options, both local and national, the arrival of Southern Classic adds fresh energy to a stretch of Johnston that’s showing signs of revival.

With recent additions like The Forum and news of a new Legend’s planned for nearby Rena Drive, some locals are wondering if Johnston is finally “shaking back.”

“It’s always a major plus when we see longtime properties revitalized and attracting new life,” said Lafayette City Councilwoman Liz Hebert. “Local staples like Kartchner’s, Legend’s, Jet Coffee, and Politics at The Forum continue to grow and reinvest in our community along Johnston Street, and that sends a strong message. Southern Classic Chicken saw that momentum, and now they’re part of the growing energy. These kinds of improvements help strengthen the core of our city, protect property values, and encourage neighboring businesses to enhance their spaces both inside and out. It’s the kind of growth that keeps Lafayette moving forward.”

If the traffic Southern Classic drew is any indication, the area is definitely heating up beyond just the chicken.

The Verdict So Far? Worth the Hype

Despite the long wait, most who braved the line say the chicken lived up to the hype.

The early consensus: it’s crispy, flavorful, and exactly what you'd expect from a Louisiana fried chicken joint with a following of its size.

So, if you haven’t been yet, just know that there will probably be a line for a hot minute.

But if you’re a fried chicken fan, it just might be worth the ride and the wait.