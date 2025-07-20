A Youngsville man has died following a tragic crash early Sunday morning in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 200 block of Southpark Road at approximately 1:59 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that the vehicle had left the north side of the road for reasons still under investigation. The vehicle reportedly struck a culvert, crossed over American Boulevard, and collided with a tree—ultimately bursting into flames.

The Lafayette Fire Department was able to extract the driver from the burning vehicle. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Blaze M. Lachappelle, a 24-year-old resident of Youngsville. Tributes on social media have been pouring in from friends and family who are devastated by this tragic and sudden loss.

Officials say the cause of the crash is still unknown, and the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with additional information related to the crash is encouraged to contact Lafayette Police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.