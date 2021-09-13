Southwest Airlines Discontinues Alcohol Sales Until 2022

Do you enjoy an alcoholic beverage while flying?

If you do enjoy an alcoholic beverage and fly Southwest Airlines then you will have to wait until 2022 to have that in-flight beverage.

Southwest Airlines announced that alcohol will not be available for purchase on their flights until January 2022. The airline had originally planned to bring back alcoholic drinks in June of 2021, but since the mask mandate has been extended and the airline staff has recently seen a larger number of disruptive passengers the airline made the decision to extend the ban on alcoholic beverages.

"With the mask mandate being extended to January 18, 2022, there are no current plans to bring back alcohol prior to January 2022,'' -Randall Miller, senior manager of inflight ops, initiatives, and design

Southwest will offer other beverage options to passengers such as orange juice, seltzer, water, and ginger ale.

