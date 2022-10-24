St. Mary Parish Crash Claims the Life of a Man
Louisiana State Police officials say a man is dead after a crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge in St. Mary Parish. This is between the area of Morgan City and Berwich.
State Police Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says the person driving a Toyota Corolla hit a truck head-on, and the unidentified man died at the scene.
Officials say at this time they do not know why the man crossed the westbound lanes and hit the truck in the eastbound lanes. It happened on the raised portion of the bridge.
Gossen says routine toxicology samples were taken on both drivers.
The person driving the truck was not wearing a seat belt and amazingly did not receive any injuries.
This is the 43rd fatal crash investigated by Troop I since the beginning of the year. There have been 48 deaths as a result of these crashes.